Mitch Morse Explains Why He Signed With the Jaguars Over the Pittsburgh Steelers
It has been known for some time that Jacksonville Jaguars center Mitch Morse chose the Jaguars over signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March.
Now, we know why.
Speaking on the 'Love You Bro' podcast this week, Morse detailed exactly why the Jaguars were where he wanted to go despite a strong push from the Steelers.
"It happened very quick. I got released on a Wednesday and committed to play I think Sunday for the Jags," Morse said. "But I went to go visit Pittsburgh and it was between Pittsburgh and Jacksonville. I was really hoping I wasn't going to like Pittsburgh, and I went there and I loved everything about it. I love Tomlin, I loved the players.
“Then I went down to Jacksonville, and Doug was my O.C. my first year. We had a few coaches who were in Buffalo weirdly actually end up in Jacksonville over the years. It was the right decision for me and it was solidified through OTA."
As Morse noted when he signed, another factor was quarterback Trevor Lawrence and what that kind of talent at the position could mean for a team.
“I think Trevor was a huge part of that. I wanted to go to football heaven, and not to say the Steelers weren’t that option, they totally were. But something about Trevor and of course Doug and the other guys that I know, it just made that decision easy for me at the end," Morse said.
Morse has a connection to Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson after starting 15 games at center for the Chiefs as a rookie in 2015, which was Pederson's final year as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator. The Chiefs selected Morse in the second round that offseason.
Morse started 49 regular season games and three playoff games for the Chiefs over four years before signing with the Bills in 2019.
Since then, Morse has started 77 regular season games and 10 playoff games for the Bills over five seasons, missing seven starts in the process.
Morse was released by the Bills for cap reasons this offseason, ending a five-year run with one Pro Bowl and several years as a building block of the Bills' offense.