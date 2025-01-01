Mitch Morse Sounds Off on Uncertainty Surrounding Jaguars
There is perhaps no player on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster with deeper ties to head coach Doug Pederson than starting center Mitch Morse.
Morse played for Pederson when he first entered the NFL and the former Super Bowl-winning head coach was one of the primary reasons Morse picked the Jaguars as a free agent this offseason.
That means Morse is an obvious candidate to speak to when it comes to the uncertainty surrounding Pederson and his future with the Jaguars past 2024. And when posed with the question on how players make look ahead to next season when there are questions at head coach, Morse made his stance clear.
“To be honest, it's one of those things that you just—this isn’t my lane. My lane is to understand the game plan, put myself in a position for guys around me to be as successful as possible," Morse said on Monday.
"If you try to get outside of your lane or outside of what you know is in the realm of your control, that's when you just play a game of mental gymnastics. It's, first of all, not healthy and it's not going to help you do your job on Sunday. So, that might not be another answer that's just individualized to myself, but I feel like other guys share that same sentiment.”
Morse is far from being the first Jaguars player to be asked about his thoughts on the uncertainty surrounding the team's football leadership. But almost each player has offered a similar stance: the decision that Jaguars owner Shad Khan makes is his to make. They are just here to play football, whoever that may be for.
“That's not my decision. I don’t have anything to do with that," Jaguars star rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. said in the locker room on Sunday.
It remains to be seen what the Jaguars and Khan will do at both head coach and general manager following the 2024 season. Pederson and Trent Baalke have both seemingly been on the hot seat all season as losses have continued to stockpile.
Whatever happens, the Jaguars locker room knows it is now out of their control. What will be, will be.
