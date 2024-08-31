Most Important Jaguars in 2024: Cam Robinson Takes No. 8 Spot
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their 2024 season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 8, beginning the 17-week campaign to make up for the mistakes of the 2023 season.
For the Jaguars to turn their 2024 season into a successful one, the franchise will be leaning on a core group of players. Among the most important players are the ones at key positions, new additions at struggling spots, and more.
So, who are the 10 Jaguars who will determine what kind of season Jacksonville has this year? We break down No. 8 below.
No. 8: Cam Robinson
The most important offensive lineman on most teams is naturally the quarterback's blindside protector, and that doesn't change for the Jaguars and left tackle Cam Robinson. Robinson hasn't faced much competition for the starting job throughout his career as the Jaguars' left tackle, largely because he presents a brand of physicality and consistency in pass-pro.
While the Jaguars have quality depth at offensive tackle -- namely in backup Walker Little -- it is Robinson who Doug Pederson and his staff have anointed as the No. 1 tackle for the third year in a row.
" I mean, you think of, obviously Walker, Walker Little, I mean, unfortunately, yeah, he's a backup, but he's a starter in this league," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.
Pederson has harped on the Jaguars' offensive tackle depth in the past, and it is clear he once again sees the unit as a strength entering 2024 -- and once again clear he sees Robinson atop of the pecking order of a talented group.
"I mean, that's a good thing to have, right? To have that depth - Trent alluded to it earlier - to have that kind of depth in your offensive line, find another team that has four tackles and can play either side," Pederson said. "So, we're very blessed obviously to be in this position, and he has definitely had a tremendous camp and has done a nice job.”
