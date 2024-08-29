Most Important Jaguars in 2024: Mitch Morse Kicks Off List at No. 10
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their 2024 season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 8, beginning the 17-week campaign to make up for the mistakes of the 2023 season.
For the Jaguars to turn their 2024 season into a successful one, the franchise will be leaning on a core group of players. Among the most important players are the ones at key positions, new additions at struggling spots, and more.
So, who are the 10 Jaguars who will determine what kind of season Jacksonville has this year? We break down our list starting at No. 10.
No. 10: Mitch Morse
There is no questioning the importance of a center to an offensive line and an offense in general, but for the Jaguars the importance is certainly magnified entering 2024. The Jaguars essentially benched 2022 third-round pick Luke Fortner this offseason after 36 consecutive starts, the biggest sign of change on an otherwise returning offensive line.
The Jaguars' running game was among the least effective in the NFL a year ago, with the Jaguars finishing No. 31 in yards per attempt, No. 24 in rushing yards per game, No. 30 in rushing EPA/play, and No. 31 in rushing success rate. Fortner, who is a better pass blocker than run blocker, was largely seen as a major reason the Jaguars struggled. And in Morse, the Jaguars are hoping for a revival to the running game.
Morse's importance goes beyond simply helping the Jaguars in short-yardage and increasing Travis Etienne's yards per carry, too. Morse will be paired with fourth-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is still young and growing in the context of NFL franchise passers. Morse has previously played with with young greats like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, and he can help Lawrence improve with his presence alone.
"Mitch is a stud. Just a great leader, honestly. I think a guy that, like I said before, has proven himself in this league. He’s a great player, leads the right way." Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said in August. "What I love about him is his attitude. He’s not afraid to work. It’s not just a Debbie Downer ten-year vet coming in here like he doesn’t want to practice. He’s excited to go out there and practice. I love the way he leads the guys. He communicates."
With Morse being the lone new starter on the Jaguars' offensive line compared to a year ago, the pressure will be on the long-time center to be caught up to speed by Week 1. And if he is, the Jaguars may have been able to fill their biggest roster hole from a year ago.
"There are times when he’s wanting to get some extra work on some snaps, and I’m like, dude, he’s been snapping for, who knows, millions of footballs in his career. Little things, he’s just always wanting to get better," Lawrence said.
"The communication has been great whether it’s out here or in the meeting rooms. Obviously, our system is a little bit different than what they did in Buffalo, so there’s been a lot to communicate through and he’s done a great job. I love where we’re at, so keep working that, but he’s been awesome and much needed up front just as far as how he leads. I think it’s been awesome.”