Most Important Jaguars in 2024: Christian Kirk Lands at No. 9
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their 2024 season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 8, beginning the 17-week campaign to make up for the mistakes of the 2023 season.
For the Jaguars to turn their 2024 season into a successful one, the franchise will be leaning on a core group of players. Among the most important players are the ones at key positions, new additions at struggling spots, and more.
So, who are the 10 Jaguars who will determine what kind of season Jacksonville has this year? We break down No. 9 below.
No. 9: Christian Kirk
If there is one pass-catcher who Trevor Lawrence has thrived with over the last two years, it is Christian Kirk.
Over the last two seasons, Kirk leads all Jaguars wide receivers in targets (218) and catches (141), while leading the entire team in receiving yards (1,895), touchdown catches (11), average yards per catch (13.4) and receiving yards a game ( 65.3).
But most importantly, Kirk's value to the Jaguars became clear when he went down with an injury early in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
Over the first 12 weeks of the season, the Jaguars ranked No. 10 in dropback EPA/Play and No. 6 in dropback success rate. In the final six weeks, when Kirk got hurt, the Jaguars ranked No. 19 in dropback EPA/Play and No. 10 in dropback success rate.
Kirk's injury wasn't the only reason the Jaguars' offense slipped, with Trevor Lawrence's own injuries instead playing an even larger factor. But it was clear in games against the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans that the Jaguars were missing Kirk as a safety valve for Lawrence.
And with Lawrence now entering 2024 with as much pressure on him to produce as ever before, he will likely look to his most reliable receiver early and often. Kirk has provided leadership and production for the Jaguars in each step of his career with the franchise so far, and that is unlikely to change with two new targets on the outside in Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr.
For our full top-10 list so far ...
No. 9: Christian Kirk