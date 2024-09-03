Most Important Jaguars in 2024: Top Cover Man Starts the Top 5
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their 2024 season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 8, beginning the 17-week campaign to make up for the mistakes of the 2023 season.
For the Jaguars to turn their 2024 season into a successful one, the franchise will be leaning on a core group of players. Among the most important players are the ones at key positions, new additions at struggling spots, and more.
So, who are the 10 Jaguars who will determine what kind of season Jacksonville has this year? We break down No. 5 below.
No. 5: Tyson Campbell
Just looking at some of the receivers on the Jaguars' schedule shows how important Tyson Campbell is as the Jaguars' No. 1 cornerback. When it comes to stopping players like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Amari Cooper, Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Garrett Wilson, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Calvin Ridley, and Davante Adams ... well, you will need some kind of answer. And Campbell is the Jaguars' answer.
2024 is also a key year for Campbell because it will be his attempt at a bounceback season after injuries in 2023. After 25 pass breakups and five interceptions in his first two seasons, Campbell recorded one interception and five pass breakups in 11 games in 2023, the least productive year of his career.
"I think number one, his speed. He’s really fast and he’s physical as well. He’s got long arms. I just think he’s a really dynamic corner," Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk said about Campbell durining training camp.
"His speed really helps him because he can kind of play on your low hip. But it’s not like he’s a small guy; he’s got long arms, so being able to kind of shed and separate from him at the top is a little bit more difficult. When you’re going against a guy like him, you have to be really good with your hands and also be able to extend through the catch, because he’s never really out of position. That’s the one good thing about him. He deserves every bit of what he got that came his way, and I’m really excited to watch him keep on developing into the elite corner that I know he is.”
