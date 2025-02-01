Pat McAfee Sounds Off on Jaguars, Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their new head coach Liam Coen. Coen brings his offensive playing calling to a young talented roster in Jacksonville. Coen spent last season as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coen will do his best to get the Jaguars going in the right direction. Coen and the offense can be good if things go as plan.
The hard part for Coen is now going to be to fill out his coaching staff. Usually, when a new head coach is present, he has an idea of who he wants to be on his staff. But the thing that will make it hard is the Buccaneers declining the Jaguars any more interviews with coaches currently on their staff.
The way Coen got hired in Jacksonville after saying he was going to remain the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay can be the reason why the Bucs are declining every coaching request.
"Buccaneers had denied a request by the Jaguars to interview offensive line coach Brian Picucci," said Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show. "Jags were able to hire Coen but not Picucci. Teams have the right to decline interview requests from other teams. Also, offensive line coach Kevin Carberry ... I think if I am correct the Baltimore Ravens are a team that assistant coaches are on contracts as well. So can we interview your coach? They are allowed to be like no, they are under contract."
"I do not know if it is just the Ravens, I think there are many teams that do that and honor the contract. With the way things ended in Tampa Bay and Liam Coen, I think we could have seen this coming but normally if there is a chance to up your status or move up in your coaching ranks, teams will give you the ability to do that. I wonder what is Liam going to be able to do here. If they just joined this Tampa Bay Buccaneers team coming with Liam from Kentucky, they probably have multiple years left on their contracts. How many coaches are going to be able to get that he knows? He has only been in the NFL for four or five years."
"So who is he going to be his coaching staff? It is an NFL job so he is going to be able to get great guys. But this move by Tampa Bay I think was probably rather expected."
