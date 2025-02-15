New Jaguars Staff Keeping the Lines of Communication Open
The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the offseason searching for answers on both sides of the ball. They hope that the issues that have plagued the unit over the past few seasons can be alleviated with the addition of a brand-new coaching staff.
The Jaguars recently hired Anthony Campanile as their new defensive coordinator after another dismal season on defense. While injuries played a significant role, the Jaguars' defense undoubtedly needs help, especially as Jacksonville's offense continues to figure things out.
Campanile, a first-time defensive coordinator, knows he will have to learn more about his players in Jacksonville. Still, he believes working in unison with the players and other coaches on the coaching staff will make the transition easier for everyone involved.
"I think you have to be flexible," Campanile said. "I think I've been really fortunate, being in a lot of systems defensively. I've been with some guys who, some of their best qualities are their flexibility and the system’s flexibility. Meaning that I think a lot of people get into the, hey, are you 3- 4? Are you a 4-3? You're 4-2-5? What do you guys do on defense? I think when you look at all the teams, even the 3-4 teams, they play a bunch of four-down. So, if you're looking at that, you'd be aware of that, and you'd see that there's flexibility within everybody's scheme.
"Sometimes, the offense's personnel grouping forces you to be flexible, right? And then, defensively, how do you make it hard on them? Do you play different groupings to those personnel? Maybe some stuff that they're not expecting and playing to the strengths of your defense. So, I think in this league, you have to be able to adjust, like in the game. In the game, you have to be able to adjust."
The Jaguars will need a much-improved defense this season if they hope to improve on their 4-13 campaign. Jacksonville has put together a coaching staff they are confident in but now must pair that staff with a competitive roster. Jacksonville's turnaround will likely take more than one season, but the organization still needs some progress next season. Campanile hopes the defense leads the change.
