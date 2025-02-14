Is Jaguars' QB Trevor Lawrence Set for a Bounce-Back Season?
The Jacksonville Jaguars hope to turn over a new leaf this season under new head coach Liam Coen. The Jaguars have plenty of things they must address as soon as possible to give Coen the best possible chance of success in his first season with the team.
While Coen is expected to be an upgrade from former head coach Doug Pederson, Coen alone is not good enough to mask the roster's apparent deficiencies. If Jacksonville wants different results, Jacksonville will have to give Coen more to work with than what is currently on the roster.
However, along with adding new talent, the Jaguars must find a way to get the most out of the players currently on their roster. This includes veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence who is technically coming off one of the worst seasons of his career.
Kyle Soppe of the Pro Football Network believes that under new leadership, Lawrence will have a bounce-back season, post some of the best numbers of his career, and "guide the Jaguars to 11+ wins for the first time since George W. Bush was in office."
"Before his season ended prematurely, Lawrence posted a 64.5 QB+ in 2024, the second straight season of decline for the former top overall pick," Soppe said. "However, Brian Thomas Jr. (87-1,282-10) showed signs of stardom and should help reverse that trend sooner rather than later."
Soppe believes the Jaguars have the talent to turn things around quickly, as some things did not go their way this season. He noted that the Jaguars finished the season as one of the top seven teams in the league in yards after catch but were the only team in the top seven that did not make the playoffs.
"As you can see, Jacksonville is an outlier, and with the tools to repeat this level of success, a turnaround is certainly possible (the average QB+ for the starter on the six offenses ranking ahead of the Jags was 85.8, 6.3 points ahead of Lawrence’s career-high)," Soppe said.
"This strength could be further highlighted by hiring Liam Coen. Last season, he was the architect that helped Baker Mayfield have a career year. Lawrence’s yards per deep pass have increased each season of his career (8.5 as a rookie, followed by 10.9, 11.4, and 13.0 in his 10 games last year), giving this offense the ability to challenge defense at every level."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE