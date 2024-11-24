NFL Coaches and Executives Believe Jaguars Are Top Landing Spot For Famed Coach
The Jacksonville Jaguars still have to decide the fate of head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke, but that never has stopped speculation before.
With Pederson and Baalke each seemingly on hot seats after the Jaguars' 2-9 start to the season and the worst loss in franchise history in a 52-6 debacle against the Detroit Lions last week, is is only natural to think of what the future looks like in Jacksonville.
One name commonly tied to that future has been former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. With a franchise quarterback already in place in Trevor Lawrence, a patient and willing spender at owner with Shad Khan, and other talent in place like Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Tyson Campbell, and Brian Thomas Jr.
As a result, it is hardly a surprise to see others around the NFL points to the Jaguars as the best possible landing spot for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.
In a recent article from The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the insider notes that a recent poll of 10 coaches and executives currently in the NFL led most to matching the Jaguars and Belichick together.
"Finally, as the coaching cycle is brewing and Bill Belichick is motivated to get back into the NFL, I asked 10 coaches and execs from across the league: What’s the best landing spot for the future Hall of Fame coach?" Russini said.
"One common answer was the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a recent episode of the “Scoop City” podcast, my co-host Chase Daniel and I discussed the possibility of Belichick taking over Jacksonville in 2025, should Doug Pederson get fired. While Belichick has maintained a strong relationship with Jaguars ownership, it’s anticipated he would seek changes in the front office, particularly regarding current general manager Trent Baalke. The other two teams that came up frequently: The Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (should those jobs open up)."
It remains to be seen how the chips will fall when it comes to the Jaguars' front office and coaching staff. Until there is some kind of resolution, though, expect for Belichick to continue to be mentioned in the same breath as the Jaguars. It makes too much sense for both sides, and those in the league seem to agree.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE