REPORT: Bill Belichick's Jaguars Interest Could Depend on Huge Factor

The Jacksonville Jaguars are just 2-9 on the season, and while nothing has been decided just yet, the general consensus is that the team will likely be moving on from Doug Pederson as head coach.
So, if the Jaguars do decide to go in a different direction, who would they land to replace Pederson?
Could it be Bill Belichick?
Belichick's name has been mentioned as a potential candidate for Jacksonville, although NFL insider James Palmer says that Belichick's interest in the Jaguars may ultimately depend on one key factor: quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
"I think that will come down to this: does Belichick like Trevor Lawrence?" Palmer wondered.
Palmer notes that Jacksonville has some other nice young players on its roster, and our own Michael France recently noted that the Jaguars' young roster could serve as a major catalyst for Belichick taking the job, especially if he is able to assume a larger role, as well.
"The roster is still young and is a few pieces away from true contention," France wrote earlier in the week. "A world-class drafter like Belichick could have much to work with. Here's the thing: Belichick could do more than just coach the Jaguars. The former coach has more than enough football savvy to act as general manager, too, if he doesn't want to establish one himself. He could build a framework that could breed football excellence in Duval long after his reign."
But perhaps the main attractant could be Lawrence, despite his poor play in 2024.
Two years ago, this wouldn't have even been a question. Lawrence was a rising star who had just led Jacksonville to an AFC South title and a thrilling playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Since then, however, Lawrence has seemed to regress considerably. Although it is not entirely his fault, Lawrence had a pedestrian campaign in 2023, and this season, he has completed just 61.3 percent of his passes. In fairness, he has had practically no offensive line. The playcalling? Forget about it.
He is also dealing with injuries for the second straight year.
But maybe Belichick feels like he can work with Lawrence, who is unquestionably talented and is still just 25 years old.
