NFL First Round Mock Draft 1.0: Predictions Post-Combine
The NFL Scouting Combine is over and that means more insight, risers and fallers, and more breadcrumbs for what teams may do in the NFL Draft in April and how they could approach free agency when the legal tampering period begins next week.
As teams begin to descend on college pro days, they've slowly begun to decrease the amount of players on their board. The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the same boat with a new regime and a general manager in James Gladstone that will be looking to construct the franchise into a winner.
There are some interesting aspects to the top of the draft as the No. 1 overall selection is still up for debate along with which of the top two quarterbacks will be drafted first. How the first three selections of the draft play out could set the tone for the rest of the order.
Without further ado, let's take a dive into the first version of this NFL first-round mock draft.
1. Tennessee Titans: Colorado athlete Travis Hunter
The Heisman Trophy winner is designated as an athlete because of how gifted of a player he is on both sides of the ball. The phrase "generational talent" is overused but it's perfect for someone like Hunter, who is the best cornerback AND wide receiver in the draft. Tennessee's front office has discussed taking that type of talent with their first pick and Hunter fits the bill perfectly while head coach Bill Callahan can figure the rest out later.
2. Cleveland Browns: Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter
There will be discussions of a quarterback being selected here for the Browns between general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski. However, the future of star pass rusher Myles Garrett is in question after his trade request this offseason. Abdul Carter is an elite pass rushing prospect who can be a menace off the edge whether Garrett is still in Cleveland or not.
3. New York Giants: Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders
Playing in the New York market is always a challenge for any quarterback that plays within it. However, Sanders' background and family history suggest he is built for the spotlight. Sanders is an accurate passer who needs time on the bench to grow and develop and should not be thrown into the fire right away but with the stakes at hand with the current regime, could force him into the starting lineup Week 1.
4. New England Patriots: LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell
Campbell had a terrific showing at the combine Sunday and gave teams a predicitiment: does he play left tackle or does he move inside to guard. Only time will tell how the former All-American performs at either spot but he fills a need in the trenches and gives star quarterback Drake Maye a blindside protector for the next 10-plus years.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Michigan cornerback Will Johnson
This pick came down to "which top Wolverines prospect would give the Jaguars the most value?" For this selection, Johnson is the best player on the board and offers the most value as opposed to Mason Graham. This is the closest thing coming into the NFL to Patrick Surtain II due to Johnson's outstanding technique in coverage and his overall discipline in shells.
There are questions around Johnson as a run defender but his 2023 tape showcased a quality run supporter. Pairing him with Tyson Campbell would give the Jaguars a much-improved pass defense that struggled mightly in 2024.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Miami (FL.) quarterback Cam Ward
QB2 comes off the board at No. 6 to the Raiders, who could be an interesting squad in 2025 with head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. When he's on, Ward is as gifted of a passer as you will find but his shortcomings with how reckless he can be with the football may always give some teams pause. Sitting behind a proven starter would be beneficial but his physical gifts make the intrigue worth the selection.
7. New York Jets: Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham
Quinnen Williams is awesome but the Jets need more talent in the middle of their defensive trenches. Graham is arguably one of the three best players in the draft and despite coming in lighter and with shorter arms at the combine, he is still a terrific run defender and pass rusher who can destroy drives and wreck games completely. This would be a quality choice in Aaron Glenn's first year as head coach.
8. Carolina Panthers: Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart
Carolina had one of the worst defenses in league history last season and they'll be aggressive to bolster that side of the ball. Stewart is a rare athlete with terrific size for an edge rusher who has flashed rare traits when given opportunities to pin his years back and is an outstanding run defender. The former Aggies standout must improve his ability to finish plays and pad level but his gifts as a rusher make him a player that would be hard to ignore inside the first 10 selections.
9. New Orleans Saints: Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams
There's not a lot the Saints can do with their salary cap anytime soon and that means they'll need to lean on their draft classes to make an impact while they attempt to bust themselves out of mediocrity. Williams fits the physical profile that New Orleans has typically coveted in recent years but he is also a pass rusher that could be a much better pro than college player after being in a complex Bulldogs defense.
10. Chicago Bears: Alabama guard Tyler Booker
He is not the best athlete but Booker is a monster in the trenches. Caleb Williams needs better protection in the pocket and the Bears must invest in their offensive line this offseason with Ben Johnson leading the way at head coach. Better line would give Chicago a much better chance to win as Williams continues to develop into the gifted passer he can be and already is.
11. San Fransisco 49ers: Georgia linebacker/edge rusher Jalon Walker
Walker claims he can play anywhere he is asked but realistically, he may be better served as a pure pass rusher with the ability to drop into coverage and play in a stacked role from time to time. This would be a perfect fit in Robert Saleh's defense and, despite his size concerns, Walker could thrive early on with the 49ers as they look to get themselves back into contention.
12. Dallas Cowboys: Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolan
It's going to take time for the Cowboys to get back out from mediocrity (when have they ever?). After being stale last offseason, it's time for them to be more aggressive and serious about winning and that starts in the trenches. Nolan still has some things to polish up on but his talent is undeniable and he has a chance to be an immediate impact starter for the Cowboys defensive line in Year One.
13. Miami Dolphins: Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell
Campbell is one of the best players in the NFL Draft and at the scouting combine, he showed why with an outsanding performance in Indianapolis. This is the modern day linebacker who can succeed in coverage, play sideline to sideline, defend the run exceptionally well, and even rush the passer. The Dolphins would be a better defense with Campbell as their starting inside linebacker.
14. Indianapolis Colts: Penn State tight end Tyler Warren
This is one of the best fits in the entire draft class and a selection that makes too much sense. Anthony Richardson needs a reliable pass-catcher to be his security blanket out of the backfield, similar to what the Panthers needed when they drafted Cam Newton. Warren is a versatile player who can be effective in all areas and could be an impact starter from the jump.
15. Atlanta Falcons: Marshall edge rusher Mike Green
Green will need to have questions answered about his off-field issues that got him kicked off the Virginia Tech program but the Falcons are in need of a pure pass rusher who can be effective on Day One. Green has room to improve as a run defender but he flashes impressive speed-to-power and the best pass rush variety of any edge player in the draft. This could be the missing piece for an Atlanta defense that has lacked a quality rusher for years.
16. Arizona Cardinals: Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan
The former All-American wideout gets to stay in his home state with the home team that is looking to make a playoff push in 2025. The Cardinals drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first round last year but need to add another quality No. 2 opposite of him. McMillan is a big-bodied, alignment-versatile player who can make plays early for quarterback Kyler Murray in what will be a big "prove-it" season for the veteran signal-caller.
17. Cincinnati Bengals: Michigan tight end Colston Loveland
With the future of Tee Higgins uncertain, the Bengals must consider finding a security blanket for Joe Burrow that isn't Ja'Marr Chase. Loveland is the best TE in the draft for some and it's due to his exceptional pass-catching skill set that makes him a nightmare from any alignment. A reliable TE in the fold for Cincinnati could open up the offense in more ways than none.
18. Seattle Seahawks: Georgia safety Malaki Starks
The Seahawks go with a best-player-available approach with their first round selection and it's a good one. Mike Macdonald needs a big-time safety on the backend of his defense to give them signs of a potential Legion of Boom 2.0. That may sound egregious but Starks is the type of talent that is hard to pass up the further he falls down the board due to his range, ball skills, and coverage instincts.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou
There are plenty of directions the Buccaneers could go here but offensive tackle makes the most sense with the priority to protect franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield. Membou is an athletic but powerful mover who can be the starting right tackle in Tampa Bay's offense quickly.
20. Denver Broncos: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty
Is the missing piece for the Broncos a running back? That remains to be seen but as the best player available who fits a big need, Jeanty is worth the selection. This is one of the best running backs to enter the draft since Saquon Barkley in 2018 and his skill set and production this past season said it all.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons
It seems like the Broderick Jones experiment at left tackle is over and it's time to start fresh. Simmons is the best pure tackle in the draft when healthy and his play early this past season showcased a potential top-half selection before he went down. This is another technically sound player who can give the Steelers' next QB some ease on the blindside.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant
Grant reunites with his former head coach Jim Harbaugh, giving the Chargers a massive presence in the middle of their defense. The former Wolverines standout is a powerful nose tackle that can fill multiple gaps and create consistent knockback in his pass rushes. This would be a player that would be hard to pass up on.
23. Green Bay Packers: Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden
The Packers may already have a quality group of young wide receivers but they are missing a key explosive element to their roster. Golden, who ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the combine, would give Jordan Love a terrific vertical threat playmaker who can develop into a very good No. 2 and low-end No. 1 wideout.
24. Minnesota Vikings: South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori
One of the best pure athletes in the draft is finally off the board late in the first round. Emmanwori is not just a terrific athlete but arguably one of the top defensive backs in the NFL Draft and he lands into the Vikings lap. He is a physical downhill run defender who is only going to get better in every other facet of his game while giving Minnesota a potential big, rangy defender on the backend.
25. Houston Texans: Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka
Arguably one of the best wide receivers in the draft, Egbuka gets to reunite with his QB C.J. Stroud. This is one of the best route runners in the class who can lineup in mutliple alignments for the Texans. His trustworthy hands and football intelligence make Egbuka a go-to security blanket and potential productive playmaker in his rookie season.
26. Los Angeles Rams: Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.
The Rams must figure out the future at right tackle. Despite giving Alaric Jackson an extension, Rob Havenstein won't be around much longer and could be playing his last season in Los Angeles. Conerly is an offensive tackle who can play both edges with impressive flexibility and movement skills with no rush of being thrust into the lineup.
27. Baltimore Ravens: Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
With Ronnie Stanley potentially entering free agency, Baltimore must consider taking the best tackle on the board with their first round pick. Banks may project better at guard but it is more efficient to try him out at left tackle to see if he can succeed or fail. The former Longhorns standout showcases power at the point of attack despite having below-average arm length.
28. Detroit Lions: Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr.
The tumble ends for Pearce, who is arguably one of the best pass rushers not named Abdul Carter. The Lions are in need of a quality pass rusher opposite of Aidan Hutchinson and Pearce offers the athleticism and quick explosiveness off the line of scrimmage to give the team a nice young pass rush tandem for years to come.
29. Washington Commanders: Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton
Just like that, the Commanders have become a Super Bowl contender in the NFC and have recently acquired Deebo Samuel from the 49ers. All that is missing is a top pass rusher and while Scourton may not be one early in his career, he has shown that when he is able to be turned loose, he can be a disruptive player off the edge. Dan Quinn would be licking his chops here for the former Aggies edge rusher.
30. Buffalo Bills: East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel
Outside of Hunter and Johnson, Revel is arguably the third best cornerback in this year's draft but takes a tumble in the first round due to a torn ACL suffered early last season. The former Pirates star is a physical press-man cornerback with quality zone abilities and would give the Bills a fun young defender on the perimeter that could guard any team's No. 1 playmaker soon.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron
Barron is likely a much higher draft selection but offers the type of versatility on the backend that could make him an incredibly valuable asset for the Chiefs defense. The former All-SEC defender can be a starter at nickel or both safety spots due to his impressive football IQ, coverage instincts, and willingness in run support.
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
The world champions will need to find their replacement for Milton Williams as he enters free agency and there is no better draft class to find him with an incredibly deep defensive tackle class. Harmon is another disruptor who brings great power at the point and is an effective slasher in stunt/twist games.
