NFL Insider Believes AFC South is Up For Grabs
There has been no secret that the Jacksonville Jaguars can smell change in the air. Now with head coach Liam Coen at the helm and having Jaguar fans hear a taste of his plans for the future at his introductory press conference, 2025 in the AFC South is going to be wild.
The Houston Texans won the division with a 10-7 record, and while they got past the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card round, they were no match against the Kansas City Chiefs. That being said, the AFC South division may be the most wide open divisions in the National Football League.
According to CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco, no one can look at the introductory press conference for any new NFL head coach and predict how they will be when it comes down to the game. But after the season the Texans had, Prisco believes the division has no shoe in as the front runner.
"Right now, there is still talent on that team {Jaguars}, as long as the quarterback {Trevor Lawrence} stays healthy, that is a winnable division," Prisco said. "Look, the Texans won it, they weren't great this year. I think they {Jaguars} have a chance to turn it around, again though, gotta get bigger, gotta get nasty, gotta get tough."
Bringing in Coen may be the best decision the Jaguars could have made this offseason. This is a guy who can find a way to relate to his players, while being stern with what he wants them to accomplish on the season. As it sits currently, if Lawrence stays healthy and plays the way he did a few seasons ago, it could very well be a two team race.
With all the head coach hullabaloo taking over Jacksonville fans social media pages, do not forget the Jaguars hold onto the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jacksonville saw an immediate impact with Brian Thomas Jr on the offense, the franchise could hone in on another player that blossoms into a winning culture in Jacksonville.
However, the team still remains general manager-less after the firing of Trent Baalke. Going forward, Shad Khan will need to make that GM decision sooner rather than later so the franchise can rev up the engines on the future, which starts in 2025.
