How a Special Bond Has Benefitted QB Mac Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Mac Jones have a mutually beneficial relationship, which both have gained from this season. While the Jaguars' season overall was subpar, Jones' emergence as a legitimate starting option for the Jaguars in the event starting QB Trevor Lawrence could not play should tremendous foresight by the much-maligned Jaguars' coaching staff.
On Sunday, Jones completed nearly 70 percent of his passes against the Tennessee Titans for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished the game with one of the highest passer ratings of his career.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson credited Jones with arguably his most productive game since arriving in Jacksonsivlle a few months ago.
“I thought Mac played probably obviously one of his better games today," Pederson said. "I thought he did a great job just putting the ball in play and taking what the defense gave him. Some really good scrambles early in the game to keep us on the field. Helped us in our third-down conversion rate today. The touchdown pass to Brian Thomas and just doing things that we ask him to do. Great performance by Mac, and he's one of many guys that really had a hand in this win, but he played really well today.”
Jones noted that he has had fun playing for his hometown team. The Jaguars' struggles this season have made it easy for Jones to play free, with nothing to lose, as Jacksonville's season was already spiraling out of control well before he stepped in as the team's starter.
He credited his relationship with Pederson for helping him this season.
“Yeah, it's been awesome,” Jones said. “I've definitely found a little bit more joy in football, and that's a big credit to the coaches. They just keep it loose no matter what, regardless of the results. Just go in each week and have fun at practice, which is important for me. Obviously want to translate that into wins. That will come. I've been really impressed with not only their football IQ and knowledge but how they run the team. All the coaches really on the offensive side have done a great job.”
While the Jaguars have plenty to figure out next season, Jones aims to finish the season strong.
