Overlooked Jaguars Stars Played the Most in Week 6
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.
When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.
Offense (62 snaps)
LT Cam Robinson: 62 (100%)
LG Ezra Cleveland: 62 (100%)
C Mitch Morse: 62 (100%)
RG Brandon Scherff: 62 (100%)
RT Anton Harrison: 59 (95%)
QB Trevor Lawrence: 59 (95%)
WR Brian Thomas: 49 (79%)
WR Christian Kirk: 46 (74%)
WR Gabe Davis: 43 (69%)
TE Evan Engram: 38 (61%)
RB D'Ernest Johnson: 35 (56%)
TE Brenton Strange: 23 (37%)
WR Parker Washington: 18 (29%)
RB Tank Bigsby: 17 (27%)
TE Luke Farrell: 17 (27%)
RB Travis Etienne: 11 (18%)
WR Tim Jones: 10 (16%)
TE Josiah Deguara: 3 (5%)
OL Walker Little: 3 (5%)
QB Mac Jones: 3 (5%)
- Brian Thomas Jr. was tied for third in targets but did lead all pass-catchers in snaps this week. That is a good sign for his future volume.
- The fact that D'Ernest Johnson played the most snaps among the running backs tells you what the Jaguars think about their running back room. When it comes to passing downs. Johnson is far and ahead of Bigsby. Sunday's game was rarely close, so Bigsby just didn't have a good game script to make an impact.
- Evan Engram had the second 100-yard day of his Jaguars career despite playing just 38 snaps. He looks like an instant impact on the offense on his return.
Defense (66 snaps)
SS Antonio Johnson: 66 (100%)
LB Devin Lloyd: 66 (100%)
FS Andre Cisco: 66 (100%)
CB Montaric Brown: 65 (98%)
CB Ronald Darby: 65 (98%)
DE Josh Hines-Allen: 47 (71%)
LB Ventrell Miller: 46 (70%)
DE Travon Walker: 45 (68%)
LB Chad Muma: 39 (59%)
DL DaVon Hamilton: 36 (55%)
CB Darnell Savage: 35 (53%)
DL Ezezi Otomewo: 31 (47%)
DL Arik Armstead: 31 (47%)
DL Maason Smith: 30 (45%)
DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 26 (39%)
DL Jordan Jefferson: 20 (30%)
CB Jarrian Jones: 11 (17%)
SS Daniel Thomas: 1 (2%)
- A sign that the Roy Robertson-Harris trade was on the table could have been foreseen based on his snap count on Sunday. He was out-snapped by four other defensive linemen despite playing two different positions on the defense.
- The Jaguars rotated their linebackers -- well, Chad Muma and Ventrell Miller -- a decent bit, but not their cornerbacks. Expect that to change when Tyson Campbell returns to the secondary. A rotation of Ronald Darby and Montaric Brown makes sense moving forward.
