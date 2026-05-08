Why There is Zero Reason to Fret About Jaguars' Nate Boerkircher's Contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- On Thursday, most of the Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie class put their pens to paper and officially signed their first NFL deals.

The Jaguars signed 9-of-10 of their 2026 draft class on Thursday, with the lone exception being second-round tight end Nate Boerkicher , who the Jaguars selected at No. 56 overall. While the lack of just one rookie from signing day may have raised eyebrows to a small extent, however, there is zero reason to fret -- here is why.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrates a first down against the Miami Hurricanes during first quarter of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Why Boerkircher Isn't Signed Yet

It feels like it is a pertinent time to remind everyone of the second-round pick contract saga from just a year ago. Up until mid-July, there were only 2-of-32 second-round picks signed last season in Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins and Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

This was largely due to the fact the Texans signed Higgins to a fully-guaranteed deal, which sent every other second-round pick to the negotiating table. Schwesinger and the Browns followed, a different approach from previous seasons when second-round picks did not have their deals guranteed to the max extent.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Eventually, all 32 second-round picks signed but it came after several months. The bulk of the round signed during mid-to-late July, which led to several rookies even missing some training camp time.

The Jaguars, of course, did not have a second-round pick and did not go through any of this. As a result of the Travis Hunter trade, the Jaguars' gave up their second-round pick to the Browns and they were able to sign their third-round picks -- Caleb Ransaw and Wyatt Milum -- with relative ease.

Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) pregame against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen if this same lengthy standoff will carry over to the rest of this year's second-round rookies, but it is at least worth noting that there is some precedent now for second-round picks not signing on the dotted line right out of the gate.

That, of course, does not mean Boerkircher is not in the building. The Jaguars' top pick will have his first set of practices this weekend as the Jaguars kick off rookie minicamp, giving the Jaguars' staff their first real chance to work with their new rookie.

Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) and Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Boerkircher is set to play a critical role for the Jaguars and is presently set to be their most impactful and important rookie. While it may take some time for him to officially sign his deal like the rest of the Jaguars' draft class, there is little -- or no -- reason to actually be concerned.

Boerkircher will sign at some point, and the Jaguars will be moving full-speed ahead with a remade tight end room that is set to feature Boerkircher and Brenton Strange as the two most important and central pieces.

We will be live at Jaguars rookie minicamp on Saturday afternoon to provide updates on Boerkircher and the rest of the Jaguars' draft class. While his deal is unyet signed, that is surely not going to be a focus of the Jaguars' big weekend.