People Are Furious About Response to Massive Hit on Jaguars' Lawrence
The hot topic and what everyone will be talking about for weeks to come is the hit that Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took in Week 13. Lawrence ran the ball and went sliding into the ground, that is when Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair delivered a massive hit on Lawrence's head. Al-Shaair was ejected from the game, and this was not the first time Al-Shaair delivered a big hit to another player.
After the hit, a massive fight broke out between the Jaguars and Texans. And that got people talking about did Lawrence's teammates do enough to let the Texans know that a hit like that to their franchise quarterback is not acceptable.
"At the end of the day, it is football," said Austen Lane on the Brent and Austen Show." "It does not matter if you play the game or not. You've been on the sidelines, you know how violent it is. And I get it, there are rules in place now and fines that want to clean up the game, and that is great. Because player longevity is important and I get all that. But at the end of the day, when one of your own gets taken out like that, I think there are some teams in the NFL, that have pride whatever there in playoff contention or have not won a game yet, they will try to make it right. I know, when I played if that were to happen, and a player would go after another player, the coach, general manager, or owner would have taken care of the fine."
"This is a disappointing thing, postgame press conference, guys that I hold in high regard talking about money, we are talking about fines, we are talking about you got to be smart out there ... There are some teams where he does not make it out of there alive figurative speaking. And there are some teams that are just like, okay. And the Jaguars are one of those teams right now. And it is frustrating."
Former Jaguars star Bucky Brooks agreed.
"This take is spot on… The franchise QB was knocked out and it was handled with a collective shrug. Most teams would’ve enacted some form of vigilante justice to ensure that kind of hit didn’t happen again. Now, every future opponent knows they can take shots without fear of retaliation ... Imagine someone taking a shot at Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen and the chaos that would’ve ensued."
