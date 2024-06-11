PFF: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Was 6th Best Deep Passer By EPA In 2023
With two new deep threats outside, could 2024 be the best year yet for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence as a vertical passer?
There seem to be a few things that indicate it could. Despite playing without a true ball-winner on the outside in 2023, Lawrence ranked No. 6 in terms of EPA on deep passes in 2023 according to Pro Football Focus. Now, Lawrence can carry that ability into 2024 with one of the NFL's best big-play threats in Gabe Davis and first-round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
"Lawrence had his best year as a deep passer, recording 11 touchdowns, 34 first downs and a league-best 30 big-time throws. He set career highs in adjusted completion percentage (50.7%), passer rating (114.9) and turnover-worthy play rate (6.7%) on deep throws. Since entering the league in 2021, Lawrence ranks in the top five among quarterbacks in deep touchdowns (24), deep first downs (79) and deep big-time throws (70)."- Lauren Gray, Pro Football Focus
The Jaguars will have a revamped wide receiver room this year, swapping out Calvin Ridley, Jamal Agnew and Zay Jones for Davis, Thomas and Devin Duvernay. While Lawrence will have to get on the same page as his new targets, it is clear the potential for the Jaguars' passing offense has risen this offseason.
"Obviously having Brian's [Thomas Jr.] length and speed was a big thing that was a strength of his through his college career. And then something Gabe [WR Gabe Davis] has always brought," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said last month.
"You're not going to have a super high pass completion percentage if you're pushing the ball way down the field. We feel like we've done a good job of that when we've called the play-action stuff. We have been particularly explosive when you look at our numbers in terms of concepts we've called and opportunities to push the ball. We've done a good job with that. And also Evan [Engram] and Christian [Kirk] from the inside, working inside out and being able to get matched up on safeties at times depending on the principles of the coverage. We feel like we have people that we're able to push the ball down the field. Just got to get the opportunity and call those types of plays throughout the course of games.