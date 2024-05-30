PFF Ranks Jaguars' Cam Robinson As the No. 28 Offensive Tackle
The Jacksonville Jaguars have considered offensive tackle to be among their deepest positions for the last several years, with the team set to enter their fourth year in a row with three legitamate starting-caliber tackles on the roster.
As for who is the top dog between the trio of Cam Robinson, Walker Little and Anton Harrison, Pro Football Focus has Robinson as their top-ranked Jaguars tackle, ranking the veteran at No. 28.
Robinson returned from a suspension during the season and boosted the Jaguars' offensive line, especially in terms of pass protection. The Alabama product’s 78.8 pass-blocking grade marked a career-high and ranked 17th among offensive tackles in the league. Furthermore, he gave up pressure on just 4.6% of plays, also a career-best mark.- Zoltán Buday, PFF
Robinson started nine games at left tackle last season, missing four games due to suspension and four due to injuries. It was only the second year in Robinson's career where he hasn't started at least 14 games, with the first one being the result of an ACL injury in Week 2 in 2018.
There was some speculation entering the offseason that Robinson could be a potential cap-casualty considering he is entering the final year of his contract. That was quickly put to bed at the NFL Scouting Combine by head coach Doug Pederson, however.
"I hope so, you know, as an organization. I mean, he's under contract and I just think that you know, Cam brings an edge. Cam brings some physicality, you know, to the offensive line," Pederson said.
"He has to -- he's like Trevor -- he understands that hey, his role is to help this team win and can't put the team, can't put the players, can't put us in situations that he did last year. Now the injury is out of anybody's control but talking about the suspension, right, and and it's about being a pro. And listen, these are conversations that Cam, we know, he's had and we've had, you know. I definitely like having him on the team. He's fun to be around, brings a lot of energy out there and it makes us better."
Robinson, a second-round pick in 2017, is one of the longest-tenured Jaguars on the roster and one of a handful of players to play for Doug Marrone, Urban Meyer and Doug Pederson. In seven seasons, Robinson has started all 84 games he has appeared in, along with starting three playoff games in 2017.