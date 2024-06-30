PFF Ranks Jaguars' Defensive Line No. 26 Entering 2024
The Jacksonville Jaguars' top priority this offseason was to add an influx of talent to the offensive and defensive trenches in hopes of avoiding a repeat of the 2023 season.
And the Jaguars mostly stood pat to that promise, adding Mitch Morse and Javon Foster along the offensive line and Arik Armstead, Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson to the defensive line. The quantity is there, but did the Jaguars do enough to improve a front that lacked in depth a year ago?
The answers will likely vary, even after adding a top pass-rusher in Armstead and retaining Josh Allen after 17.5 sacks. Despite these two factors -- and despite Travon Walker recording 10 sacks in 2023 -- Pro Football Focus has the Jaguars' defensive line ranked No. 26 for the 2024 season, with much of the criticism surrounding Walker.
"Jacksonville brought back Josh Allen, by far the team's best defensive lineman, this offseason. Allen has been the one high draft pick spent on the defensive line in recent years that has actually paid dividends, and he accounted for 90 quarterback pressures in 2023.- Sam Monson, PFF
Travon Walker may have managed double-digit sacks, but he earned just a 58.1 PFF pass-rushing grade and was worse against the run.
Arik Armstead will add real production on the inside and may help in developing Walker, given his own rare physical traits."
"I just think one, it gives you I think depth, right? It gives you depth at those positions. It gives you flexibility, especially in the D-line, to move some pieces around, first, second down, third down, right, and where Arik can plug in," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this offseason.
"He can plug in on end, three-tech. Travon [OLB Travon Walker] can be an end, a three-tech. So it'll be really nice once we get them all out there together to see how all that plays a part."