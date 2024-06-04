PFF Ranks Jaguars' Safety Duo of Andre Cisco and Darnell Savage in Top-32
The Jacksonville Jaguars now have three members of their secondary included in a top-32 positional ranking this summer.
After cornerback Tyson Campbell was ranked among the top-32 cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus, the Jaguars starting duo of Andre Cisco and Darnell Savage were ranked among the top-32 safeties by PFF.
Cisco remains a very consistent player, having earned PFF overall grades between 67.0 and 69.0 in all three of his NFL seasons. However, he showed some improvements in coverage and earned a career-high 71.5 coverage grade in 2023 on the back of four interceptions.- Zoltán Buday, Pro Football Focus
While his new teammate Andre Cisco has been very consistent, Savage has not. The former first-round pick had a breakout 2020 season and ranked 17th among safeties in PFF overall grade, but he then earned overall grades below 60.0 in back-to-back seasons and was PFF’s 87th-ranked safety in 2022.
Savage revived his career in his last season in Green Bay, as his 75.5 overall grade was a career-high mark and ranked 15th at the position."
After 26 tackles, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in 17 games (three starts) as a rookie, Cisco has grown into a legitamate playmaker for the Jaguars' defense in the last two years.
In the last two years, Cisco has started all 30 games he has started in and recorded seven interceptions, 15 pass deflections, 135 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
In five years with the Packers, Savage recorded 302 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, 32 pass breakups, and nine interceptions.
In 2023, Savage appeared in 10 games for the Packers and recorded 51 tackles and five pass breakups.
"Just like you said, he's aligning at nickel, at safety. In a pinch, he can run so we can put him in some man coverage situations. So, he's a great guy to have," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said in May.
"Really happy that our front office, Trent [Baalke], and those guys, brought him in. The guy has been fantastic in terms of just being around, learning the system, where does he fit in? So today he'll be all over the place, which is fun. Really looking forward to getting out there with him and see where he's at and go from there."