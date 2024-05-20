PFF Ranks Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence the No. 3 Player Under 25
Despite three seasons under center and 52 games as an NFL quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still one of the youngest starters at the position.
Lawrence, who will turn 25 in October, is entering his final season as an "Under 25" player. For years, he has made top players under 25 lists, and this year is no different.
In a recent ranking of the top 25 NFL stars under 25 years old, Pro Football Focus ranked Lawrence No. 3. The only players in front of him are Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell and New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.
"Many might call Lawrence’s 2023 season a disappointment, especially considering preseason expectations. However, he earned the highest overall grade of his career in 2023 and, during the first part of the season, demonstrated why the Jaguars selected him with the first-overall pick three years ago. Lawrence's 88.1 overall grade after 13 weeks last year ranked fifth among quarterbacks," PFF said.
After making it through his first two seasons with minimal injury scares, Lawrence was legitimately walking wounded for much of 2023. Lawrence sustained four different injuries this fall that forced him to miss valuable practice time and play in several games with injuries: a knee injury in Week 6, an ankle injury in Week 13, a concussion in Week 15, and then finally a shoulder injury in Week 16 that forced him to miss his first-career start.
The injuries stacked up during the Jaguars' six-game stretch that saw them go 1-5 and miss the playoffs. The injuries led to Lawrence missing his first career start, which went on to be the Jaguars' only win of the stretch. And among Lawrence's 16 starts, his four starts after each injury saw Lawrence have his 2nd, 5th, 7th, and 8th worst games of the season by total EPA.
Lawrence finished the season completing 65.6% of his passes for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, along with seven lost fumbles. Lawrence also missed his first career start as he dealt with four different injuries, with Lawrence seemingly having to limp to the finish of the season.