Poll: 56% of Public Supports Full Jaguars Stadium Renovation Deal
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a form of public approval for their new stadium plans this week.
The University of North Florida conducted a poll in which 56% of those polled supported the Jaguars' full stadium renovation deal as long as "it includes the largest community benefits agreement in NFL history, which by itself garners 81% approval," according to the Jaguars and the city.
“This historic investment between the City and Jaguars responds to the feedback we heard during months of community huddles in 2023 and conversations over many years," the City of Jacksonville and Jaguars said in a joint statement.
"The community benefits agreement is an integral component of the overall package providing a smart way to get long overdue key investments done now that will positively impact all residents."
"The respondents see the wisdom of making the city investment up front, which will pay dividends over decades to come. It locks in construction contracts before prices increase. The significant long-term financial support from the Jaguars will sustain these programs over time. It’s a win-win," the city and team said.
"We urge the Jacksonville City Council to approve this once-in-a-generation investment in raising the quality of life for everyone in Duval County without raising taxes.”
The stadium project is estimated to cost $1.4 billion.
The proposed deal includes a 30-year lease agreement with a Non-Relocation Agreement. Both the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville will contribute $625 million to construction costs, with the Jaguars taking on any overrun costs.
"Estimates suggest the economic impact of the renovated stadium to the Jacksonville community throughout the Jaguars’ 30-year lease will total $26 billion, with an estimated $2.4 billion in one-time economic impact during construction," the city and team said in a statement earlier this month.
"This $1.4 billion deal compares favorably to other NFL markets. It is also the largest public infrastructure investment in Jacksonville history, and the largest private investment in the history of downtown Jacksonville."
The next step is for this stadium deal to be voted upon by the city council in June. If the deal is approved, the NFL owners will then have to approve the deal before construction begins.