Potential Jaguars Target Ben Johnson Puts on Offensive Masterpiece vs. 49ers
If one still needs convincing that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson should be a top candidate for the potential Jacksonville Jaguars head coach opening, then look no further than Week 17.
With a deeply depleted Lions' defense allowing the San Francisco 49ers to score 34 points -- including 21 first-half points -- Johnson and the Lions' offense had to put the game on their back. It is the simplest back-and-forth concept in football; when one unit struggles, the other has to pick them up.
For the Jaguars, it has been a rarity to see one unit of the team drive them to wins, let alone the offensive unit. The Jaguars' offense has had a handful of impressive performances over the last two seasons, but they have rarely been able to take over a game in which the defense was struggling drive in and drive out.
But that is what good teams and good coaches do. And that is exactly what Johnson and the Lions' offense did on Monday, scoring 40 points for the sixth time this season in a 40-34 win. For context, the Jaguars have only scored 40 points one time in the entire three-year tenure of Doug Pederson as head coach.
Whether it was coming up with impressive scheming such as yet another hook and ladder touchdown or helping lead the Lions to becoming the first-ever team with two players with 1,000 rushing yards and two players with 1,000 receiving yards, Johnson pushed all of the right buttons on Monday.
Johnson has proven time and time again that he can put the Lions' offense in good positions. He can play to his player's strengths. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams could not be more different in terms of their skill sets, but each is able to thrive under Johnson because he allows his players to do what they do best.
Johnson looked like a true play-calling prodigy in Week 17, and he did it in front of a national audience. And in just a few weeks, teams will be knocking on his door as a result.
The Jaguars will likely be one of those teams. And if they are, they have to hope he says yes. He has proven that he is that god.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.