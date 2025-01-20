Raiders GM Interview Could Be Bad News For Jaguars' Shot at Ben Johnson
The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't the only teams interested in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson -- that much has been obvious for some time.
During the course of the 2024 season, it appeared the Chicago Bears would be the main team in the running for Johnson. A surprise team has emerged in the Johnson sweepstakes over the last two weeks in the form of the Las Vegas Raiders, however. And on Sunday, it was announced the Raiders could make a potentially massive move in their pursuit of Johnson.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders are set to interview Washington Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark for their open general manager role. Newmark worked alongside Johnson for several years in Detroit and has long been rumored to be Johnson's preferred general manager candidate to work alongside.
It has been reported since last spring that Johnson would be particularly picky when it comes to picking his destination, and that being aligned with a general manager could be even more important to him than having a ready-made player at the quarterback position.
For the Jaguars, that could mean the retaining of general manager Trent Baalke could ultimately be the difference between landing Johnson or seeing him end up with the Raiders. While the Raiders lack many of the traits of the Jaguars job that makes Jacksonville's vacancy so appealing, the Raiders are the only team interesting in Johnson that has actually created a clean slate at general manager.
Will that be enough for the Raiders to land Johnson? Maybe. Maybe not. But yesterday's interview does seem like a major development.
"My response would be how would you improve it and then if it is credible, you want to do it. How does the structure work?" Jaguars owner Shad Khan said after firing Doug Pederson when asked if he would be open to changing the front office for a head coach candidate.
"I want to make sure that this isn’t about ego or power or something more sinister quite frankly. There have been some of those elements that I have found in my experience in the NFL. If it’s a legit effort to get better, then everything should be on the table.”
