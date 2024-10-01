REPORT: Calls Getting Louder for Job of Jaguars' Coach
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson might be on borrowed time in Duval. His team is 0-4 when they were considered playoff contender and arguably the most talented edition of the Jaguars in history.
Pederson's remarks post-game and on Monday do not lend much confidence to the situation. When asked about the play-calling, he defended offensive coordinator Press Taylor and possibly threw his own players under the bus.
Fans and media alike were enraged by the remarks.
When asked about implementing the gains made in practice, Pederson gave a long-winded analogy to professional golf.
Pederson is on the hot-seat, and Jamal St. Cyr of Sports4JAX thinks that this is the end for Pederson, who he also blames for the Jaguars' struggles.
"One thing that Doug Pederson said Sunday is right, and the fingers should all be pointed at him. This is a systematic problem," St. Cyr wrote. "There is not question that Trevor Lawrence needs to play better. Who all on the team doesn’t need to play better? When there are problems at every layer of the team that is on the head coach. This the third year of the Pederson era and it should be the final year of it. The problems start and end with Pederson. Look, the defense is bad but he gutted the defensive coaching staff last year and used those guys as scapegoats for the late-season collapse. You can’t point the finger there for the second year in a row. After that, there were reports that one of the fired coaches said the problems were still in the building.
"Whoever that guy is knew what he was talking about. Somewhere, he’s just laughing because look at all those problems showing up every Sunday. One of the biggest problems is the offense is just not functional. Pederson was hired because he is an offensive guru. Well, three years in with the same core of guys and the offense looks lost. We have questioned players, but at some point it is on the coaches."
Pederson's end in Philadelphia drew criticism from St. Cyr as another reason for worry. The writer considers this part of a cycle.
"In Philly, he won a Super Bowl and got shown the door because he was over loyal to his offensive coaches who were struggling," he wrote. "His young quarterback regressed and he didn’t have the answers on how to fix the problems. Does that stuff sound familiar? It is all happening again here. Pederson is exactly who we thought he was. Think about this, Pederson brought Philly its first Super Bowl. The man has a statue outside the stadium and they showed him the door.
"How hard is it to get fired when you have a statue in front of the building? Think about if a coach won a Super Bowl here in Jacksonville, they would be basically royalty. That should tell you how quickly that honeymoon ended."
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley requested 15 minutes to sit down and discuss with general manager Trent Baalke the future of the franchise.
