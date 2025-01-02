REPORT: Can Mac Jones, Jaguars Sweep Second AFC South Foe?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' division title and playoff aspirations went out the window months ago. However, they are one win away from finishing 4-2 within the AFC South, an admirable accomplishment for a Jaguars team many once believed had quit on the season.
After an impressive victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Jaguars will travel north to wrap up the season against the Indianapolis Colts. Three of the Jaguars' four wins this season have come against teams within the AFC South, and they look to make it four out of five.
However, they must beat a Colts team that has gotten the best of them over the past few seasons. Bill Bender of The Sporting News recently released his list of predictions for every Week 18 matchup.
While the Jaguars have played some of their best football over the past month, Bender believes the Colts will get the better of Jacksonville this time, avenging their loss earlier in the season.
"The Colts were eliminated from playoff contention after a shocking loss to the [New York] Giants in Week 17," Bender said. "The Jaguars are in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Is a Week 18 shootout between Mac Jones and Joe Flacco just what we needed? The Colts have won five of the past six home meetings."
Jones has played well over the previous three weeks despite the team going 1-2 in those three games. Jones threw five touchdowns and two interceptions, giving the Jaguars a legitimate chance of going 3-0 over the past three weeks.
The Jaguars enter the offseason with uncertainty surrounding nearly every aspect of the organization. Jacksonville could be on the hunt for a new head coach as soon as next week, and they will finish the season with one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.
It will be a critical offseason in Jaguars history, and they must make it a success. After believing they had a quality team this season, only to start the season 0-4, the Jaguars must do something different this offseason than they have in the past.
If they fail to do so, next season will be a repeat of the past two seasons.
