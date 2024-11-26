REPORT: Do the Jaguars Have a Shot Against the Texans?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are undoubtedly one of the worst teams in the National Football League. They could very well be the worst team in the NFL; their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in a few weeks will help determine which of the two is truly the worst team in the league.
The Jaguars will face the Texans at home this weekend in a game they will likely be overmatched. Still, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson must do all he can to put a competent team on the field last night.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network noted that the status of quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still up in the air. That will obviously have a huge bearing on what happens Sunday against the Texans.
“As of Monday morning, we do not know Trevor Lawrence’s status, which will impact how this line moves,” Rolfe said. “If Lawrence is healthy, this line probably drops a little to somewhere in the 4.5-point region. But if Mac Jones is confirmed as the starter, then it will likely be around 7.5 points.
“It shouldn’t matter, really, but the Houston Texans are a tough team to judge right now. As favorites, the Texans are 3-5-1 ATS after failing to cover and losing outright to the Titans. Our metrics tell us that Tennessee is a better team than the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are a bottom-five NFL team this season.
While Rolfe believes the Jaguars will put up a solid fight, he predicts they will lose to the Texans by a score of 26-20. Assuming Jacksonville is without Lawrence, it is hard to see them beating a Texans team that is in the playoff hunt and needs every single victory.
“The best way to approach this game right now would be to tease the Texans down close to the moneyline and pair it with another game,” Rolfe said. “If the line drops below 4.5 with the news of Lawrence playing, then Houston would be an intriguing ATS pick. However, anything five or above is a tough sell.”
The Jaguars have struggled on both sides of the ball this season for various reasons.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.