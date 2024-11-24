Jaguars' Pederson Has Interesting Strategy For Spiraling Team
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had some time off to process their worst loss in franchise history. It was a loss that caught the attention of many around the league who could not believe the Jaguars' performance with their head coach's job on the line.
Rumors circulated before the game that if the Detroit Lions blew out the Jaguars, the Jaguars would likely fire head coach Doug Pederson. The Jaguars players followed up those rumors with one of the worst performances in National Football League history.
Somehow, Pederson made it to the start of the week with his job, even after losing by nearly 50 points. He elaborated on the plan he had in place for the team's bye week and the week after their bye week.
“My plan was to bring them in tomorrow,” Pederson said. “We're still getting together tomorrow in the morning. We’ve got a couple of things we got to take care of, sort of business side. But other than that, my plan was to get them in here and do a little work tomorrow as well.
“But I think where we are, the best thing is just cut them loose, let them start getting healthy, let them get fresh, get away, get away from me, I'll get away from them, type thing. And enjoy the week.”
The Jaguars are another few losses away from securing the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. They could either select a top-tier player that could help them immediately or trade back in the draft, gain more draft picks, and still have a respectable pick that can make an instant impact.
Jacksonville's bye came relatively late this year, but it came at just the right time. The loss of quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a major blow to a roster already hanging on by a thread.
The next few weeks will be some of the most critical in franchise history, as the Jaguars are in line for yet another first-overall draft pick. The Jaguars must make the most out of their time away and do all they can to improve and return to the field as a better team.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.