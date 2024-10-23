REPORT: Doug Pederson's Seat Still Scalding
When your owner comes out before the season and says that your team is the best in franchise history and "winning is the expectation" -- you better go out and do just that.
Doug Pederson, head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has not. The team is 2-5 and they face a hot Green Bay Packers team that knocked off a superior division rival in the Houston Texans in Week 7.
Speaking of hot -- that is exactly what Pederson's seat feels like. The losses have the Jaguars mathematically out of the playoff race and Shad Khan's patience might be wearing thin if it hasn't run out already.
Pro Football Focus listed Pederson as the coach with the hottest seat in the league.
"The Jaguars secured a much-needed win over the lowly Patriots in Week 7, but that still shouldn’t change Pederson’s outlook. Sitting at 2-4 and making critical, self-inflicted mistakes every weekend, Pederson’s grip on a once-promising roster has verifiably slipped," Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker wrote. "Jacksonville’s defense ranks 32ndin EPA per play in Ryan Nielsen’s first year, and while injuries have certainly been a factor, the unit still fields too much talent to be that bad. DespiteTrevor Lawrence ranking eighth among qualifying quarterbacks in overall PFF grade, the receiving corps ranks fourth with 16 dropped passes.
"The Jaguars’ two wins this year have come against a Joe Flacco-led Colts team and the 1-6 Patriots. The odds that the team magically amends its issues are low as is, but with a four-game slate against the Packers, Eagles, Vikings and Lions, they become infinitesimal. PFF’s ELO rankings give the Jags just a 9% chance to make the playoffs, a number well below what it should be given this roster construction. The bottom line is this: Despite reaching the AFC Divisional in 2022, Pederson never realized the bright potential of Lawrence and other talented young Jaguars. It seems like only a matter of time before Shad Khan gives him the axe."
Pederson has made it known that he feels comfortable in his position and owner Shad Khan has come out in support of the head coach. But Khan's expectations linger every week, along with the heavy investment he put into this team and it's $275 million quarterback.
