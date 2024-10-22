REPORT: Are Changes Coming For Bleak Jaguars Situation?
The Jacksonville Jaguars needed the win against the New England Patriots and with a spirited effort they were able to leave London 2-5 instead of 1-6.
Things aren't much brighter in Duval, though. SB Nation's James Dator recently compiled a "bleakness" meter for some of the worst teams in the league. He graded them on future at quarterback, roster quality, coaching quality, front office ability, ownership, and future assets.
To no surprise, the Jaguars graded out well for future at quarterback, future assets, and roster quality. The scale went to 100 and there was a catch:
"This is rated against their peer group of losers, not the entire NFL," Dator wrote. "For example, getting a 10+ on quarterback doesn’t mean the team has a Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes in the wings, but rather that they have someone capable of moving forward with compared to the other bleak organizations."
The Jaguars graded among the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and Carolina Panthers. They received a better grade than the Browns and the Panthers.
"The only two win team worth adding to this list is the Jaguars, who have managed to absolutely squander any potential they had entering the season," Dator wrote. "Beating the Patriots in London is cold comfort with Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke running the show, both of whom should no longer have jobs. This isn’t helped by the passivity of Shad Khan, who is allowing this to all happen under his watch. In order to pull out of this death spiral the team needs to make wholesale organizational changes before they total squander Trevor Lawrence’s potential."
The criticism of owner Shad Khan is not fair. If Dator is referring to Khan's lack of firing head coach Doug Pederson or general manager Trent Baalke, it is vital to remember that Khan has a tendency to let things play out and not make a hasty decision.
He allowed Urban Meyer's abysmal reign last 13 games back in 2021. The margin for error is razor-thin for Pederson and Baalke going forward. They cannot afford any more losses. Chances are the damage has already been done and we will see changes at the end of the season.
It all depends on when Khan feels the season is truly lost.
