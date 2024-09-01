REPORT: Former All-Pro, Jacksonville Legend Gives Praise to Jaguars Skill Player
Maurice Jones-Drew was one of the best running backs and players to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Perhaps only Fred Taylor is more revered at the position. Jones-Drew, a three-time Pro Bowler and as well as a first-team All-Pro selection in 2011, carried the torch for Jaguars running backs.
For a brief period, it looked like Leonard Fournette would be the heir apparent in the lineage of talented Jaguars backs. Twice he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark. Ultimately, Fournette would end up in Tamp Bay, where he would win a Super Bowl.
Now, Travis Etienne looks to be the next great Jaguars running back. The former 2021 first-round draft choice surpassed 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons in the NFL. Last season, Etienne scored 11 touchdowns and received a vote for the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.
In a list of the top running backs heading into the 2024 season, Jones-Drew, writing for NFL.com, ranked Etienne as the No. 14-best running back in the league.
"Etienne is coming off a solid 2023 campaign and remains a major key to the Jaguars’ success," Jones-Drew wrote. "His ability to run through defenders (he had a league-leading 64 missed tackles on runs last season, per Pro Football Focus) and development as a pass catcher should keep him in line for another productive season alongside Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson."
PFF valued Etienne highly, too. In their ranking of the Top 32 running backs, they listed Etienne at No. 11.
"Etienne upped his workload in 2023 and reaped the benefits, posting another 1,000-yard rushing season and adding 11 touchdowns on the ground while earning a 77.0 grade -- 17th best among running backs," wrote PFF's Thomas Valentine. "His efficiency dropped from 5.1 yards per carry to 3.8, way below league average, but no running back forced more missed tackles than Etienne (64) in the regular season and his 10 rushes of 15-plus yards tied for 15th at the position."
Etienne is one of the players most vital to the Jaguars' success in 2024. On an offense with a franchise quarterback, plenty of targets for said quarterback, and a bolstered offensive line -- Etienne gives the Jaguars their ground game. And he's one of the best in the league.
