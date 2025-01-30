REPORT: Former Jaguars OL Ranked One of the Top Free Agents
The Jacksonville Jaguars are turning over a new leaf. Life under a brand-new coaching staff is officially underway. After finishing 4-13, the Jaguars analyzed the issues that plagued the team for some time.
They will now do their best to make the changes they feel are necessary to get improved results. The Jaguars needed help in multiple areas, but the general manager and head coach were arguably the two most pressing needs of the team this offseason.
Although the Jaguars are moving forward, one of their trade deadline moves appears to be one of the best moves former general manager Trent Baalke helped with. The move allowed the Jaguars to get something in return for a player they knew they would likely walk in free agency.
Still, offensive lineman Cam Robinson was arguably the Jaguars' best offensive lineman, and losing him hurt tremendously. The Jaguars' rushing attack struggled at times this season, but their struggles were mainly because of Robinson's absence.
The week after Robinson was traded, the Jaguars rushed for a then-season-low total of yards. They then proceeded to rush for fewer yards each of the following two weeks.
If that was not proof enough of the veteran offensive lineman's presence, Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently ranked the top 100 free agents entering this offseason.
"For the first time since 2020, Cam Robinson started every game despite a midseason trade from the Jaguars to the Vikings," Rolfe said. "However, the 29-year-old had a tough transition to Minnesota and allowed 52 pressures. That was the second-most of any offensive lineman in 2024 [New Orleans] Saints’ OT Trevor Penning allowed 54).
"Robinson’s performance was considerably worse after his midseason trade. In 10 games with the Vikings, Robinson allowed a 10.1% pressure rate. Through seven games with the Jaguars, his pressure rate allowed was 6.6%. However, that still would have been his highest rate in a season since 2019 if it sustained."
The Jaguars did almost everything they could regarding Robinson, as they were unlikely to pay him what he would be worth in free agency. Getting something in return for a player on the way out is always a win.
