REPORT: Free Agency Could Help the Jaguars in Multiple Ways
While the Jacksonville Jaguars have enough issues to focus on this offseason, it is commonplace to keep an eye on things going on within one's division. Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top free agents in the National Football League this offseason.
The Jaguars will look to use free agency to improve their team. However, Jacksonville's AFC South opponents could sustain massive losses to free agency, helping the Jaguars' cause.
PFF ranked Houston Texans' wide receiver Stefon Diggs as the 11th-best free agent on the market this offseason. He would undoubtedly be a massive loss for the Texans.
"Playing in an offense where he was no longer the top target didn't hinder Diggs' effectiveness," PFF said. "The star wideout was on pace to extend his streak of seasons with a PFF receiving grade above 75.0 and a drop rate below 10% on catchable passes before a season-ending ACL tear. That type of injury for an older player who wins with lateral agility will make for an interesting free-agent dance. Diggs’ situation has shades of Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency period in 2023, when he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl in 2021 and did not play in 2022 before signing a one-year, $15 million fully guaranteed contract."
The Indianapolis Colts have two of the top-ranked free agents this offseason. PFF ranked Colts guard Will Fries as the 24th-best free agent available this offseason. The Colts are equally as bad as the Jaguars on any given day, but the risk of losing two of the best free agents on the market is detrimental to any team.
"Fries made tremendous strides over the duration of his rookie contract and could be the next guard to cash in during the free agency period after a wave of big deals landed in 2024," PFF said. "Unfortunately, Fries fractured his tibia in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and underwent immediate surgery, but he had earned an 86.8 PFF overall grade up to that point on 268 snaps.
PFF ranked Colts Edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo as the 42nd-best free agent available this offseason. The veteran edge rusher has gradually developed into one of the most valuable players on the Colts' defense.
"Odeyingbo has had a patient but steady ascent over his NFL tenure after he sustained an unfortunate Achilles injury during the pre-draft process that still didn’t drop him past the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft," PFF said. "His game has rounded into form over the past two seasons, headlined by eight sacks in 2023, followed by a career-high seven tackles for loss or no gain on 67% of snaps played in 2024."
