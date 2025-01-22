REPORT: Jaguars Player Named One of NFL's Top Free Agents
The Jacksonville Jaguars capped off a disappointing season with an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. They immediately turned their focus to improving this offseason by firing former head coach Doug Pederson the day after the loss to the Colts.
Now, the Jaguars continue their search to find Pederson's replacement but also must begin the process of analyzing their roster to see which players are worth keeping and which players to move on from.
As bad as the Jaguars have been, they have talent at certain positions on both sides of the ball. However, collectively, those talented pieces have yet to mesh well together, partially because they do not have enough quality pieces to form a quality team yet.
The Jaguars hope a productive draft and free agency can help change that this offseason, but first, the Jaguars must find a way to keep one of their most talented players from leaving in free agency.
After two consecutive losing seasons which were filled with multiple brutal losing streaks, the Jaguars appear ready to change the narrative surrounding the team and the organization or at least try to do so.
Finding a head coach is unquestionably the Jaguars' first priority at the moment, then it will be the roster. Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top 75 most valuable free agents and listed Jaguars offensive lineman Brandon Scherff.
Valentine ranked Scherff as the 59th-best free agent available this offseason. He was the only Jaguars free agent ranked inside PFF's top 75 free agents.
"After a rash of injuries kept Scherff on the shelf for a handful of games in each season from 2018-21, he bounced back in a major way by starting every game over his three-year contract with the Jaguars from 2022-24," Valentine said. "The top-five pick doesn’t quite have All-Pro/Pro-Bowl tape anymore, but he is still a very capable starter, particularly in pass protection."
The Jaguars have pieces already on the roster that they can build around this offseason, including Scherff, if he resings with the team. However, the Jaguars must pick the best players to add to the talent they already have, instead of blindly throwing money at their problems in free agency and hoping it works out.
