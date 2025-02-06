REPORT: Rams Projected to Make Bold, but Necessary Draft Move
The Los Angeles Rams are entering an offseason that could lead to a new-look roster next season.
After falling short in the playoffs this season, the Rams will do all they can this offseason to make a deeper playoff run next season.
Josh Liskiewitz of Pro Football Focus released his mock draft for the Rams in the upcoming NFL Draft.
He believes the Rams will use the draft to revamp their offense, including drafting a wide receiver late in the first round to help with the expected departure of veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
In the first round, Liskiewitz projects the Rams to take wide receiver Elic Ayomanor from Stanford in the first round.
“Ayomanor has all the tools to be a dangerous weapon at the next level, and his refined route running suggests he can adjust quickly to the pro game,” Liskiewitz said.
“Over the past two seasons at Stanford, he showcased his reliability and playmaking ability, securing 28 contested catches while turning 118 receptions into 12 touchdowns and 76 first downs.
In the third round, Liskiewitz has the Rams taking cornerback Zy Alexander frmo LSU. This would allow the Rams to continue building our their defense by adding talented players to the unit via the draft.
“Alexander saved his best for last at LSU, delivering a standout senior season in coverage,” Liskiewitz said. “He allowed just a 46.2% completion rate on targets his way while posting an impressive 19.2% forced incompletion rate.”
Then, Liskiewitz believes the Rams will add to their offense again by drafting wide receiver Harold Fannin Jr. from Bowling Green with a mid-round pick.
“Fannin had an outstanding senior season at Bowling Green, hauling in 112 catches for 1,491 yards, with a remarkable 843 yards coming after the catch,” Liskiewitz said.
“His ability to make defenders miss was unmatched — he forced 33 missed tackles after the catch, which was 15 more than the next-closest tight end, Penn State’s Tyler Warren (19).”
Liskiewitz even believes the Rams will try to find a successor to quarterback Matthew Stafford by drafting quarterback Kyle McCord from Syracuse.
“McCord enjoyed a breakout season in 2024 after transferring to Syracuse from Ohio State, and he proved to be the best quarterback in the 2025 draft class under pressure,” Liskiewitz said. “When facing pressure, he led the class in big-time throws, adjusted completion percentage, and overall grade.”
