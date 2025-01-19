REPORT: How Should the Jaguars Tackle the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Jacksonville Jaguars must find a new head coach and quality players to help improve their roster.
After two consecutive seasons of subpar play, something other than the head coach must change in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars have proven over the previous two seasons that their roster needs help, and there are few better ways of getting that help than the draft.
Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network released his predictions for each team's picks in each round of the upcoming NFL Draft. Miller projects that the Jaguars will address many of their most pressing needs this offseason, starting with drafting cornerback Will Johnson from Michigan.
"If it weren’t for [Travis] Hunter’s mind-bending ball skills, we’d be discussing Will Johnson’s nutty ball-hawking abilities," Miller said. "Johnson lies incredibly well to quarterbacks when he gets the opportunity to sink into Cover 2, and his length, fluidity, and explosiveness allow him to easily carry receivers downfield.
"Those lying eyes also help locate the ball in the air from his man-coverage carry, and he has made some head-tilting aerial plays on the ball during his time at Michigan.
Miller believes the Jaguars will select safety Xavier Watts from Notre Dame in the second round. Watts's selection would help solidify the backend of a Jaguars defense that struggled at times this season.
"Every team that needs a safety and passes on Watts because he isn’t an underwear warrior who will test off the turf in Indianapolis is doing a disservice to their defense," Miller said. "Luck has a bit to do with interceptions, but consistently being in the right place at the right time at the safety position doesn’t happen by accident. Add in the fact that Watts is a consistent tackler with more than enough fluidity to survive in the slot, and you have a multi-faceted back-end ball hawk.
Miller has the Jaguars selecting offensive guard Tate Ratledge from Georgia in the third round. Ratledge was one of the most dependable offensive linemen for the Bulldogs while in college and would help fill a need for the Jaguars.
"Although Ratledge would slide to the right side from the left in the Jacksonville offense, the Georgia guard is the only true interior option available," Miller said. "Although the Georgia tackles were a consistent problem for the Bulldogs offense in 2024, Ratledge maintained a high level of play on the interior."
