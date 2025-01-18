REPORT: What if Jacksonville is Not the Best Fit for Johnson?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' head coaching search continues after conducting interviews with multiple coaches across the Natiaonal Football League. After firiing former head coach Doug Pederson, the Jaguars must fill the void left by his departure, but must do their due dilligence to ensure they hire the right head coach.
Jacksonville has had many issues over the previous two seasons, but none have been more pressing of an issue than their head coaching position. Although most of the Jaguars' issues were on the field, Pederson was undoubtedly largely to blame for the team's losing record over the past two seasons.
With a vacancy at head coach and one of the better quarterbacks in the league in Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars offer a perspective coach many positives to consider when analyzing the Jaguars' job. The Jaguars' roster needs help and it is debatable whether or not general manager Trent Baalke helps or hurts the situation, still the Jaguars have a legitimate argument for just about any available coach.
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has emerged as this cycle's top head coach, after guiding the Lions' offense to new heights, and to the top of the league. Johnson is the top choice for nearly every team in the league looking for a head coach.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently ranked the best landing spots for Johnson this offseason. Although the Jaguars arguably have the best quarterback of any team currently searching for a new head coach, Iyer ranked the Jaguars' vacancy as the fourth-best of the six that are available.
"The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and a passionate owner in Shad Khan,” Iyer said. “Along with Brian Thomas Jr. and other promising young players, will that be enough to lure Johnson to a not-as-marquee position? It seems unlikely Jacksonville will be able to convince him to make the jump to the AFC.”
Jacksonville has a critical summer ahead of them that will be filled with many currently unanswered questions. The Jaguars must first knock the head coaching hire out of the park, then they must make the necessary changes to a roster that is not built for success as constructed.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE