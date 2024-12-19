REPORT: Is the Jaguars' Defense on the Brink of Collapse?
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost yet another game this season by seven points or less, when a last-minute touchdown drive by the New York Jets Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars. However, the touchdown drive by the Jets to put the game away showed all that has been wrong with the Jaguars this season.
After finally getting a productive game on the offensive side of the ball, NFL expert Bucky Brooks noted that the loss to the Jets falls on the shoulders of Jacksonville's defense. The Jaguars' offense has continued to let them down this season and did so again against the Jets.
"The Jaguars' defensive struggles continue to show up in inopportune moments," Brooks said. "The combination of misalignments, blown assignments, and faulty execution results in too many explosive plays to overcome. In addition, the lack of a consistent pass rush and poor tackling makes it nearly impossible for the defense to get off the field in crucial moments. With the offense unable to light up the scoreboard with a backup quarterback in the game, the defense's woes make it hard for the Jaguars to chalk up wins despite their best efforts.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson admitted the Jaguars defense has been an issue. However, Pederson put took accountability, putting the blame for the unit's consisent missed assignments on the coaching staff, instead of the players.
“That’s the challenge as coaches right now, we’ve got to find ways to make sure the information is passed along properly, and that’s up to the player to digest and ask questions on certain things," Pederson said.
"Sometimes in the heat of the moment, in the heat of the battle, you get kind of locked in on the man over you a little bit and you—I don’t want to say you lock up or freeze up because you don’t do that, but you just sort of lose track of what you need to be doing. You’re focused on that one guy, and then sometimes just being able to take a deep breath and, I think, see the big picture can help.”
The Jaguars have the potential to beat each of the teams that remain on their schedule, if Jacksonville's defense plays well.
