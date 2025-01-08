REPORT: Jaguars' Baalke Decision Sets Bad Tone for Coaching Search
The Jacksonville Jaguars just completed yet another disappointing season, going 4-13 in spite of entering 2024 with some promise.
Since last year when the Jaguars started 8-3, they have gone just 5-18, which ultimately led to the firing of head coach Doug Pederson.
Pederson's dismissal was widely expected, and to no surprise, it happened. But Jacksonville was also expected to part ways with general manager Trent Baalke, who has somehow kept his job.
Baalke became the Jaguars' interim GM in 2020 and was given the full-time role in 2021. He is now about to be on his third head coach, and he has not exactly built a reputation of being easy to deal with (the same issues existed during his his six-year tenure as San Francisco 49ers GM).
So, why is Jacksonville keeping him and allowing him to head the next search for a head coach?
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated does not seem to think it is a good idea, noting that the Jaguars may end up encountering the same problems as they attempt to usher in this new era.
"So where does this leave the Jaguars, with a coaching search kicking off? Put yourself in a candidate’s shoes," Breer wrote. "Would you trust that things would go differently than they have with coaches who previously worked with Baalke? I suspect that we will see in the coming days and weeks, a lot of coaches would say, No."
Breer is right on the money here.
Things have gotten rough in Duval, and the only thing really saving Jacksonville as a coaching destination is the fact that the team actually does have some legitimate pieces on both sides of the ball, most notably at quarterback with Trevor Lawrence.
Of course, the question then becomes whether or not Baalke should be trusted to fill the gaps.
It's clear that the Jaguars have massive needs up and down the roster, even if they may have some franchise cornerstones in certian areas.
Jacksonville needs offensive line help. It needs more weapons for Lawrence. It should really add another pass rusher to supplement Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.
The Jaguars need a lot of things, and apparently, owner Shad Khan thinks that Baalke is still the man for the job.
