REPORT: Jaguars Could Go Shocking Route If Trevor Lawrence is Shut Down
Ex-New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is one of the biggest names to hit free agency in the middle of the regular season in quite some time.
It seems like in a matter of days, some team is going to nab Jones up in hopes of rejuvenating his career or adding to their quarterback room with a former first-round pick.
Could the Jacksonville Jaguars be that team while they wait for Trevor Lawrence to return to the field?
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is the latest to connect Jones to the Jaguars, pointing out that he may be an option if Lawrence doesn't play again this year.
"Soon-to-be free agent quarterback Daniel Jones will have interest once he clears waivers Monday at 4 p.m. ET. "There will be 6-8 teams that will need a bridge QB and be willing to give him a shot," an AFC executive said. "Or a high-end backup if you are a Super Bowl team. The timing will be interesting. It's late in the year, so he will need to be familiar with the offense," Fowler said.
"A few people around the league mentioned the Raiders as a sensible option. They have a clear need at QB, and one of the team's quarterback coaches, Fred Walker, was Jones' offensive coordinator at Duke. Jacksonville could have an opening if it decides to shut down Trevor Lawrence because of his shoulder injury, though Lawrence has been hoping to play at some point. Jones would be an upgrade over Mac Jones."
There is a legit argument to make for Jones over Mac Jones in terms of a backup option for Lawrence. The latter has four turnovers and just one rushing touchdown and is averaging fewer than 150 passing yards per game in relief of Lawrence, while the former would at least give the Jaguars a mobile option under center.
With that said, the Jaguars have come nowhere close to ruling Lawrence out for the season. Perhaps the franchise looks to protect their star quarterback from himself and do not let him play as the season continues to slip away and get worse and worse, but the chances simply remain that Lawrence plays again at some point in 2024.
Then there is the question of whether the Jaguars actually make sense as a destination for Jones considering they have just six games left on the schedule. By the time they got him up to speed, there would be close to a month left in the season. With the Jaguars' fate already sealed, does it matter which backup quarterback they win or lose with?
