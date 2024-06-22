Report: Jaguars Could Play Up To 3 Games in London in 2027 With Stadium Deal
The Jacksonville Jaguars could play an NFL-record three international games in 2027 if their stadium renovation proposal is passed, according to reports.
According to Florida Times-Union's David Bauerlein, the Jaguars' 2027 season could see up to three games being played in London, while the other home games will be played in Orlando or Gainesville.
"The other aspect that we have that would give us protection for the 2027 season is for that one season — and for that season alone — we would have the option, not the requirement, but the option to play up to three games outside Jacksonville in London," Jaguars president Mark Lamping said according to according to Bauerlein.
According to 1st DownTown Jacksonville, a timeline for an approved stadium proposal is as follows:
- City Council vote: June 25
- NFL owners vote: October 2024
- Construction begins: Feburary 2025. Jaguars would play 2025 season in Jacksonville with a capacity of 60,000+,
- Jaguars reduce capacity: For the 2026 season, the Jaguars would play the season in Jacksonville with a reduced capacity of 43,500.
- Jaguars play away from Jacksonville: For the 2027 season, the Jaguars would play their home schedule outside of Jacksonville for the first time in franchise history.
- Facility opens: August 2028.
The stadium project is estimated to cost $1.4 billion. The proposed deal includes a 30-year lease agreement with a Non-Relocation Agreement. Both the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville will contribute $625 million to construction costs, with the Jaguars taking on any overrun costs.
"Mayor Donna Deegan, lead negotiator Mike Weinstein, and Jaguars President Mark Lamping jointly presented a landmark stadium renovation agreement at the Jacksonville City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 14," the City of Jacksonville said in a statement in May.
"Estimates suggest the economic impact of the renovated stadium to the Jacksonville community throughout the Jaguars’ 30-year lease will total $26 billion, with an estimated $2.4 billion in one-time economic impact during construction. This $1.4 billion deal compares favorably to other NFL markets. It is also the largest public infrastructure investment in Jacksonville history, and the largest private investment in the history of downtown Jacksonville.