REPORT: Jaguars Could Pull Off a Draft Day Shocker
The Jacksonville Jaguars undoubtedly have one of the worst rosters in the National Football League. At 2-9, the Jaguars are all but sure to start a complete rebuild over their porous collection of players.
The Jaguars have spent the last two seasons searching for a clue and have a legitimate shot at having the first overall pick again in the upcoming NFL Draft. Even if they do not get the first pick, they will likely still have one of the top picks.
This will present the Jaguars with multiple ways of improving their team. They could trade the pick, collect more, and fill numerous holes on their roster, or they could draft the best player available and go from there.
Kyle Yates of the Pro Football Network has an idea in mind for the Jaguars.
“The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of needs, which is not abnormal for a team that is set to pick No. 1 overall for the third time in five years,” Yates said. “So, a trade-down scenario here is ideal. However, in this mock draft, we’re sticking with the current draft order that’s set by team records through 11 weeks.
“With that in mind, the Jaguars go out and get arguably the most talented player in this entire draft, Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter. Hunter is a truly absurd athlete who plays both offense and defense at Colorado while putting on a show, no matter where he’s lined up.”
Hunter plays both offense and defense in college. However, that will likely not be the case once he makes it to the league, as the NFL is a different animal than the Kansas Jayhawks or Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Yates noted that Hunter translates better professionally at the cornerback position than he does as a wide receiver.
“He projects best as a CB at the next level, but he could easily slide in as a WR on set plays here or there," Yates said. "His quickness, strength, and ball skills will make him one of the more promising defensive players in the entire league from the moment he sets foot on the field, and Jacksonville desperately needs a player with his true talent on their roster.”
Hunter would be a welcomed addition to a Jaguars defense that desperately needs additional talent, but the Jaguars should seriously consider trading back and collecting more picks.
