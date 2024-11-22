REPORT: Jaguars Fix League-Worst Roster in Recent Mock Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed toward the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Considering that the Jaguars do not need a quarterback, but other teams do, it makes their potential use of the first overall pick even more interesting.
Since the Jaguars do not need a quarterback, they would have the chance to move back in the draft and accumulate even more picks. Or, they could keep the pick and select the best possible talent.
Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus believes the Jaguars will decide against trading the first overall pick for additional picks and select wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter from Colorado. Hunter has been one of the best overall players in college football this season and would be a welcomed addition to a Raiders roster in desperate need of talent.
“Hunter is the most unique draft prospect we’ve seen since PFF began collecting data, with a realistic possibility that he could play at least some of the time on both sides of the ball in the NFL,” McGuinness said. “As a receiver, he has averaged 2.35 yards per route run in 2024; as a cornerback, he has earned an elite 88.2 PFF coverage grade.
McGuinness believes the Jaguars will select cornerback Shavon Revel from East Carolina to bolster a thin defensive backfield. The Jaguars’ defensive backs need an infusion of talent, hence McGuinness’ belief that they will take two cornerbacks with their first two picks.
“Revel started the season in tremendous form before an injury ended his season after just three games, posting an 87.0 PFF coverage grade and allowing just 38.1% of the throws into his coverage to be caught,” McGuinness said. “He impressed in 2023, too, notching an 84.7 PFF coverage grade and allowing a catch rate of just 44.2%.”
According to McGuinness, the Jaguars will address their offensive line, which also needs a makeover. McGuinness predicts guard Connor Colby from Iowa will be the Jaguars’ selection in the third round.
“Coly is currently on track for a career-high PFF grade in 2024, having earned a 75.9 PFF grade through the first 12 weeks of the season,” McGuinness said. “As a pass-blocker, he has recorded a 72.8 PFF grade and has allowed just seven pressures on 253 pass-blocking snaps.”
