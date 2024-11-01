REPORT: Jaguars Defense Might Be Beyond 'Bad'
After allowing 27 points or more in three of the last four games, the Jacksonville Jaguars defense is undoubtedly struggling. Unfortunately for Jacksonville, their defense is not just struggling; they are one of the worst defenses in the National Football League.
While injuries and a brutal schedule have played a large part in the unit's struggles, the unit has also beaten itself on multiple occasions.
Jacksonville's defense is the sixth-most penalized defense in the league and has allowed the fourth-most yards of any defense.
After a solid start to the season, the Jaguars defense has significantly regressed. The unit has been unable to stop opponents consistently, even in one of their two wins on the season.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network gives the Jaguars' defense an F and ranks it the 30th-best in the league. In other words, Rolfe believes the Jaguars' defense is one of the worst in the National Football League.
Considering how the unit has played over the last few weeks, as harsh as Rolfe's grade may seem, it is a fair assessment.
“When two of your best defensive performances came against the worst two offenses in the league, and neither effort cracked the top 10, that is when you know things are not good,” Rolfe said. “That is the story for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have had five games with their defense ranking 22nd or lower. Even their 16th-placed finish this week comes with the caveat that they gave up 30 points and got the advantage of a hobbled and partly absent Jordan Love.
"The Jaguars’ one positive is that they are good against the run, but that has not counted for much. They rank 30th in points per drive and 31st in yards per play. Often, being good against the run can make your numbers look worse if you are bad against the pass, and that is the problem for the Jaguars. Given the talent on their defensive line, ranking 24th in pressure rate without blitzing and 28th in sack rate should raise some serious questions."
The Jaguars' defense needs an overhaul, as many players have underperformed this season. Jacksonville could be sellers at the trade deadline, as they are one loss away from no longer being able to deny it is time to rebuild their broken roster.
