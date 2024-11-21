REPORT: Are the Jaguars the Worst Team in the NFL?
The Jacksonville Jaguars spent the previous four weeks of the season playing arguably its best football of the season. While the Jaguars did not win many games over that time frame, they were still playing improved football.
Jacksonville played the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in consecutive weeks. The Jaguars lost all three of those games by less than a touchdown.
It has been an extremely challenging for the Jaguars for various reasons. While Pederson and the Jaguars are saying all of the right things, it must be incredibly frustrating to watch the season go the way it has.
Marcus Mosher of the 33rd Team recently released his weekly rankings of each team in the National Football League after Week 11's slate of games. He ranked the Jaguars as the worst team in the league this season and believes they are in need of a better coach -- and a lot more.
"At this point, it seems like a lock that the Jacksonville Jaguars will receive the No. 1 overall pick for the third time in five seasons," Mosher said.
"They weren’t competitive at all against the Lions, allowing touchdowns on the first seven drives of the game. Doug Pederson obviously isn’t the long-term solution, but the only question that remains is who else will be gone after this season. Things have gone from bad to worse in Jacksonville."
The Jaguars are undoubtedly the worst team in the league. There are other teams that are nearly equally as bad but no team in the league is as bad or have as bad as a roster as the Jaguars.
Jacksonville must take the time over the bye week to figure out where they can get better at for the final half of the season. They have talent at multiple positions across the field, but they simply have been unable to put it all together at any point this season.
As banged-up as the Jaguars are, they are still a team full of professional football players. They are paid to at least look competent on Sundays.
The Jaguars were anything but competent on Sunday. They hope to get going in the right direction after the bye week.
