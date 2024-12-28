REPORT: Jaguars QB Mac Jones' Decision-Making Becoming Costly
There are many reasons why the Jacksonville Jaguars are 3-12 this season after entering the season with playoff hopes. The primary reason is that the Jaguars have suffered numerous injuries to players who are critical to their chances of success.
Still, it is the National Football League, and injuries are a part of the game. Every team, not just the Jaguars, is dealing with injuries at this point in the season, and they are all professionals.
This means that a reasonable performance drop is expected when transitioning from starters to backups. Still, the Jaguars' drop-off has been somewhat unbelievable, as the Jaguars have plenty of talented players.
Quarterback Mac Jones has filled in for veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence during Lawrence's mult-game absence. While he has played admirably most of the time, he could not figure things out in time to win the competition.
NFL expert Bucky Brooks analyzed the Jaguars' loss to the Raiders and attributed most of the loss to Jacksonville's offense and quarterback Mac Jones. The veteran quarterback had ups and downs against the Raiders in an inconsistent outing, which played a significant role in the team's loss.
"The Jaguars' backup quarterback flashes some playmaking ability but is inconsistent in the clutch," Brooks said. "Jones completed 25 of 39 passes for 247 yards with a touchdown, yet his poor decisions and inaccurate throws in key moments overshadowed his impressive stat line." "Though the fourth-year pro can win games as an emergency fill-in, he did not play well enough to lead the Jaguars to a win over the Raiders."
Jones knows he must improve over the next two weeks as he continues to try to prove himself a starting quarterback in the league. He plans to lean on lessons he learned from last season.
"Yeah, for sure," Jones said. "I mean, you got to put good stuff on tape and, at the end of the day, it's tough, but you got to find ways to win at the end of the game and really just play well for yourself, for your family and for the team and finish strong. And you really have to ask that question: how many more wins do you want to get? Is it two, is it one, or is it zero? So, we want two, and we're going to do everything we can to get two."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.