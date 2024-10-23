REPORT: Jaguars Trade Superstar RB in New Scenario
One of the strongest facets of the relatively anemic Jacksonville Jaguars offense is the rushing attack. The rushing attack ranks 12th in the league with 124.3 yards per game and fourth in rushing yards per play with 5.12.
The problem is just about everything surrounding the run game. The Jaguars are 2-5 and mathematically out of the playoff race. Many believe the Jaguars will be a big sellers when the Nov. 5 trade deadline hits.
The fact that the Jaguars have a two dynamic, talented running backs in Travis Etienne Jr. and breakout star Tank Bigsby means they have room to potentially dish one to a new team. Theoretically.
Pro Football Focus concocted a scenario that takes the idea of selling to a whole other level. PFF's Bradley Locker proposed that the Jaguars could trade star running back Travis Etienne to the Dallas Cowboys, a team hurting for a run game (and just about everything else).
"The Jaguars have remained one of the most confusing teams in the NFL over the last two years, and things appear to have hit a boiling point under Doug Pederson," Locker wrote. "What should be a playoff-caliber roster is now a disjointed team, and that likely means pieces will be moved. Jacksonville sits eighth in rushing EPA per play, in part due to the breakout of Tank Bigsby, whose 82.5 rushing grade ranks ninth among players with 50-plus carries. In turn, Etienne could be expendable. Etienne hasn’t looked as effective in 2024. His rushing grade has dropped 13 points; only eight of his 55 carries have gone for 10-plus yards; and his Elusiveness ranks 42nd out of 50 'backs with 30-plus carries.
"Still, a team that would love adding a player like Etienne is the Cowboys. Dallas' rushing game has been woeful all season, ranking 29th in team rushing grade with the second-fewest explosive rushes in the NFL. The combination of Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott has fared as most expected, with neither recording a running grade above 69.0. Given that Etienne is only under contract for one more year, the odds of Jacksonville trading him are higher than others on this list. If he were to be dealt, Jerry Jones would definitely be lining up."
It is unlikely that the Jaguars trade Etienne. Pederson discussed on Sunday how important the feature back was, while making it clear that Etienne is his No. 1 ball carrier at this point.
"When Etienne comes back, he's just as explosive, just as good, just as powerful, and it's still his job."
