REPORT: Lions Coach Predicted to Take Over Jaguars
While the Jacksonville Jaguars are in high spirits after their first win of the season, there is still the question of the team's long-term future.
Among the biggest of those questions is who will lead the Jaguars on the field in 2025 and beyond. Will the Jaguars recover from their 1-4 start and keep the status quo? Or will the Jaguars have to clean house at the end of another disappointing season?
Only the Jaguars can determine that, and it will be determined on the field over the next 12 games. But in the event the Jaguars don't get the job done, one analyst and former Michigan Wolverines star and No. 3 draft pick Braylon Edwards has one idea for their next coach: Aaron Glenn.
Edwards currently covers the Detroit Lions for the Woodward Sports Network and has been able to get a close view for how Glenn conducts himself as a defensive coordinator.
Glenn has been the Lions' defensive coordinator since 2021 after a decade-plus career in the NFL as a defensive back, which included spending 2007 with the Jaguars as a player.
Whether the Jaguars ever have an opening at head coach is the next question. The Jaguars are off to a disappointing 1-4 start, their worst five-game start under Doug Pederson in three seasons. Pederson isn't in danger of being fired with one more loss, but it is clear Jaguars owner Shad Khan expects playoffs this year.
If Pederson and co. can't get the Jaguars to the playoffs and make a late-season turnaround, Khan will likely be looking for a new head coach. But for now, the Jaguars at least have some positive momentum building after a 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts for their first win of the season.
“Well, I think there's a weight off everybody's shoulders. Right? Not just him. It's a weight off of my shoulders too. Now you guys can get off my tail for at least a week," Pederson said after the win.
"Listen, that's what I told the guys, I mean, if they just continue to stick together and work hard and trust what we're doing and trust each other. That's what you're seeing, right? Is it perfect? No. It's never going to be perfect. But the other thing you have to realize too, we've had five games. Four of them have been one-score games, right? So that's another thing we have to get used to. These games are going to come down to the last drive or two of a game. And that's something, as a team, we've got to embrace, and we've got to learn to do. And today was a good step.”
