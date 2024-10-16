REPORT: Seat Temperature of Jaguars Coach is Through the Roof
Before the Jacksonville Jaguars squared off against the Chicago Bears in London this past Sunday, owner Shad Khan gave his support to head coach Doug Pederson.
"I still believe in them," Khan told the Florida Times-Union. "I believe in the players, I believe in the coaching staff. ... Obviously, the results are disappointing for all of them, just as well as me or any other Jaguar fan, but the key thing one has to understand [is] we have evolved and really got to a level. I think we've got the players, we've got the coaching, we've got the facilities."
And then the Jaguars preceded to lose 35-16. Now the record is 1-5. The temperature for Pederson's seat just got turned up another couple of notches. The Jaguars are out of the playoff race. This was supposed to be the best team in franchise history, too. Khan said so before the season.
No surprise that CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr recently wrote that Pederson is on the hottest seat in the NFL.
"The end of the road appears near for Pederson, as the Jaguars are one of the worst teams in the NFL with one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league," Kerr wrote. "Jacksonville just hasn't been able to recover from the collapse that plagued the franchise last season, sporting a 2-10 record in their last 12 games. Since sporting an 8-3 record last season, the Jaguars have been one of the worst franchises in the NFL. Pederson has no answer for the offense's struggles, either, as the Jaguars are 22nd in points per possession (1.75) and 19th in yards per possession (29.5). Lawrence has lost 10 of his last 11 starts, and his 28th in completion rate (60.3%), 19th in yards per attempt (7.0) and 18th in passer rating (89.2). That's incredibly average for a player who makes $55 million a year.
"The defense is even worse, as Jacksonville has allowed 30+ points in two straight games and in three of the past four games. The Jaguars are allowing 29.7 points per game this season -- 31st in the NFL. No matter what Pederson tries, he can't fix it. The Jaguars' season is already spiraling out of control, and just seems as it's a matter of when -- not if -- Pederson will be fired."
Pederson's time might be coming to a close in Duval. It could be too late, regardless if the Jaguars beat the New England Patriots on Sunday. Regardless, that game is a must-win.
From here on out, they all are. It might be too much.
